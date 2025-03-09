Lepercq Multi Asset Fund Takes Position in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 134,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Presidio Property Trust comprises about 0.1% of Lepercq Multi Asset Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ SQFT opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio Property Trust, Inc (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.

