Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $58.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.85. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.55%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

