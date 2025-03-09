Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Sells C$70,901.64 in Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$70,901.64.
Centerra Gold Stock Performance
CG traded down C$0.16 on Friday, reaching C$8.29. The company had a trading volume of 775,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,314. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.59.
Centerra Gold Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
