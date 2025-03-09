Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Sells C$70,901.64 in Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$70,901.64.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CG traded down C$0.16 on Friday, reaching C$8.29. The company had a trading volume of 775,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,314. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.59.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cormark downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Centerra Gold

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

