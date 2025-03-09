Machina Capital S.A.S. Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 57,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after acquiring an additional 949,407 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $72.61 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

