Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and traded as high as $12.06. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 66,510 shares changing hands.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
