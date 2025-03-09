Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and traded as high as $12.06. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 66,510 shares changing hands.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $8,392,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 446,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 65,926 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 161,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

