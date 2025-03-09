Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and traded as high as $19.40. Consumers Bancorp shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Consumers Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.