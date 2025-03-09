Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and traded as high as $22.98. Randstad shares last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 7,976 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RANJY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Randstad to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Randstad alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Randstad

Randstad Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.8427 per share. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.57%.

Randstad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.