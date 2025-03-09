Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.86 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.00). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.94), with a volume of 441,707 shares.

Eurocell Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.08. The company has a market capitalization of £152.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alison Littley acquired 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,615.80 ($3,380.02). Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

