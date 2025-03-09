PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $149,758,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $529.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.86.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.