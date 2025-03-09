Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 85 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $220.47 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.64.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,592.94. This trade represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.