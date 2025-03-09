Horan Securities Inc. Sells 1,672 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 104,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

