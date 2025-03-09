Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,755,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 33,963,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614,168 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

