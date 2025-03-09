Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $263,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,317,000 after buying an additional 20,565,226 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,692,000 after buying an additional 2,803,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,886 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,227,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

