Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Shares Sold by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TPSC stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $178.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.10.

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.