Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPLC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $42.94 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $255.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

