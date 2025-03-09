Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,502,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,697,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
SPHQ stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.