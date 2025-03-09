1,105,688 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,105,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,193.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

