Ruffer LLP Acquires New Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 410,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $292,959,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,006 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,185,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,559 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This represents a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. The trade was a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,896. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

