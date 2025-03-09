Retirement Solution LLC Buys Shares of 3,584 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Retirement Solution LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 0.3% of Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,300,000 after buying an additional 216,075 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,887 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 952,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after acquiring an additional 310,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total value of $1,305,342.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,509.44. This represents a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total value of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,158.04. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,504,126. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $243.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.72 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.68 and a 200-day moving average of $285.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

