iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Farrow Financial Inc.

Farrow Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,225 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,637,205,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after buying an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after buying an additional 2,608,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,215,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $78.26 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

