Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $575.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $619.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

