Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 968.99 ($12.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,042.95 ($13.48). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 1,042.95 ($13.48), with a volume of 19,501,854 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,290 ($16.67) to GBX 1,170 ($15.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Victrex Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 995.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 969.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £909.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX 51.70 ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Victrex had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victrex plc will post 73.1078905 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victrex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.60) per share. This represents a yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Victrex’s payout ratio is 170.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Victrex news, insider Ian Melling bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($14.67) per share, for a total transaction of £22,700 ($29,331.96). 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

