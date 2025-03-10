Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT stock traded down $7.46 on Monday, reaching $89.40. 1,400,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $88.11 and a 12 month high of $164.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Freshpet by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

