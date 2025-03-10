Simplicity Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $23,659,000. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $491.79 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

