Monero Price Reaches $202.42 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and approximately $68.12 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $202.42 or 0.00253151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,959.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00012317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.21 or 0.00442987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00115547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00022246 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00040845 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

