Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $184.5-$186.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.80 million. Asana also updated its FY26 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS.

Asana Trading Down 8.5 %

ASAN stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,804,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $2,964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,682,825.84. The trade was a 12.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at $15,931,992.05. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 723,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,068. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

