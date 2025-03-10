Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,368,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,909,641 shares.The stock last traded at $78.06 and had previously closed at $77.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after buying an additional 4,647,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after buying an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,508,000 after buying an additional 1,578,387 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

