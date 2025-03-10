Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,368,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,909,641 shares.The stock last traded at $78.06 and had previously closed at $77.85.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.