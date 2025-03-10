Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 179,503 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 284% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,805 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.71. 29,423,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,302,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $114.07.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Annuity Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,575,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 899.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,180,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,296,000 after buying an additional 1,961,934 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 917.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,445,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,352,000 after buying an additional 1,303,725 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,916,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,409,000 after buying an additional 1,124,415 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.