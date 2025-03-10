Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Stock Price

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $7.25 to $6.50 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus downgraded Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Beyond Stock Performance

BYON traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,110. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.91. Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond by 34.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 100,335 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Beyond by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 309,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Beyond by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 401,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 51,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond by 14.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 98,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

