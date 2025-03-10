Promising Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – March 10th

Deere & Company, Chubb, Apollo Global Management, Norfolk Southern, Steel Dynamics, Ingersoll Rand, and Vodafone Group Public are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural goods and services. These stocks can include firms engaged in farming, livestock production, food processing, and even companies that manufacture agricultural inputs such as machinery, fertilizers, and pesticides. Investors choose agriculture stocks to gain exposure to the performance of the agricultural sector, which is influenced by factors like commodity prices, weather patterns, and global food demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded down $13.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $486.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.21 and a 200 day moving average of $430.21.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB stock traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,266. The firm has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $8.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.25. 3,318,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC traded down $2.48 on Monday, hitting $239.74. The company had a trading volume of 796,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,320. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.92. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $277.60.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Shares of STLD traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.82. 1,400,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.44 and a 200-day moving average of $127.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $104.60 and a 1-year high of $155.56.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

NYSE IR traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.48. 1,941,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day moving average of $94.54. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $79.97 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,147,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

