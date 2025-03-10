Immunovant (IMVT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2025 – Immunovant had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

3/4/2025 – Immunovant was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2025 – Immunovant is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2025 – Immunovant had its “mixed” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/10/2025 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Immunovant had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Immunovant was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/15/2025 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immunovant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.54. 574,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

In related news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,195 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $51,780.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,387.69. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $98,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,882,242.40. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,510 shares of company stock valued at $656,886 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in Immunovant by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,511,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after buying an additional 835,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

