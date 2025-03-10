Immunovant (IMVT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/10/2025 – Immunovant had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
- 3/4/2025 – Immunovant was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/3/2025 – Immunovant is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2025 – Immunovant had its “mixed” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/10/2025 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Immunovant had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/15/2025 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Immunovant Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.54. 574,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in Immunovant by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,511,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after buying an additional 835,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
