Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.8% per year over the last three years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of EMF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.77. 48,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.