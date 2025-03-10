Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James now has a $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00. Trevi Therapeutics traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 25775634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRVI. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.
The firm has a market cap of $500.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.
