Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Position Lifted by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $18,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Chemed by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Chemed by 2,057.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2,314.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE stock opened at $595.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $553.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $512.12 and a 1 year high of $654.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,721. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares in the company, valued at $60,957,441.93. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

