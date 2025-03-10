Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,715 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 820.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $643,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $82.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $85.39.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

