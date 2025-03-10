Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,510,000. Five Pine Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,711,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 761,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.