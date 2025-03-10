27,130 Shares in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC) Acquired by Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 86,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,374,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 107,872 shares during the last quarter.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OALC stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.92. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

