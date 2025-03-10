Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,704,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,464,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,808,000 after acquiring an additional 502,496 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 167,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 127,642 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after buying an additional 117,027 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 549,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after buying an additional 71,350 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $100.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

