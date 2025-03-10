EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 434.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems accounts for 3.4% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 862.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,890. This represents a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $199.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.