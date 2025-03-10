First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires 3,490 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 3.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $210,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $379.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

