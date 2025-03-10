First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires 3,490 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 3.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $210,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $379.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
