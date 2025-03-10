Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Invests $1.18 Million in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises 0.8% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $25.58.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

