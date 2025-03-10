Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Today – March 10th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, and Emerson Electric are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares in companies that specialize in providing products and services designed to protect computer systems, networks, and data from digital attacks. These companies offer solutions like firewalls, encryption, threat detection, and incident response, making them vital players as organizations increasingly prioritize robust cybersecurity measures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.84. 18,708,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,322,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.54. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $136.13 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $21.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $311.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,262. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,148. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.81. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $208.39.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.81.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,421. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.73. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85.

