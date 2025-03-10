Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.27, but opened at $24.88. Oklo shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 2,503,336 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get Oklo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oklo

Oklo Price Performance

Insider Activity at Oklo

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61.

In related news, Director Richard Kinzley purchased 5,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth $6,493,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth $19,753,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter worth about $19,285,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.