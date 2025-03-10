Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Purchases £160.02 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harding acquired 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($34.48) per share, for a total transaction of £160.02 ($206.85).

Shares of LON SXS traded down GBX 88 ($1.14) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,514 ($32.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,437. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,796.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,687.78. Spectris plc has a one year low of GBX 2,370 ($30.64) and a one year high of GBX 3,430 ($44.34).

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 148.10 ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spectris had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spectris plc will post 194.7972456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,949 ($51.05).

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

