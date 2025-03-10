NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.89 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $255.88 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00003084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00022093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,239,321,454 coins and its circulating supply is 1,189,834,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,239,226,969 with 1,189,708,905 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.59375269 USD and is down -9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 497 active market(s) with $199,446,218.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

