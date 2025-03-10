Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Hits $217.38 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $217.38 million and $20.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,995.27 or 0.02531494 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00022093 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00007980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00004900 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.03255861 USD and is down -5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $19,635,749.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

