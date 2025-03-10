Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – March 10th

Exxon Mobil, Arcadium Lithium, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, SolarEdge Technologies, and Cabot are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares in companies involved in the mining, refining, or production of lithium, a key metal used predominantly in batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems. These stocks are increasingly significant in the investment community due to the rising global demand for sustainable energy solutions, which drives both growth opportunities and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.28. 9,194,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,937,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $113.87. The stock has a market cap of $482.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Shares of NYSE ALTM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 93,149,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,770. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. Arcadium Lithium has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $67.23 and a fifty-two week high of $137.50.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE RIO traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.17. 1,599,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,518. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 817,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,196. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SEDG traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $17.12. 1,946,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,341. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $77.52. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cabot (CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

NYSE:CBT traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.87. 256,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,502. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average of $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. Cabot has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

