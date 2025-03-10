ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.86 and last traded at $88.83. 36,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 309,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the third quarter worth $6,579,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

