ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.41, but opened at $64.00. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $61.85, with a volume of 30,282,000 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 11.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 3.45.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Energy and Basic Materials Sectors Will Dominate in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.