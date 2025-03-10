Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 2,835 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,151,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,239,000 after buying an additional 1,851,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,204,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,906,000 after buying an additional 341,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after buying an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,215,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,242,000 after buying an additional 489,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after buying an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Dbs Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.